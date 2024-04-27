Three Indian women from Gujarat die in US as speeding car runs off highway, crashes into...

The SUV was travelling northbound when it crashed, jumping across all lanes of traffic before colliding with trees

Three women from Gujarat’s Anand met with a tragic end in a car crash in South Carolina, USA. Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel lost their lives when their speeding SUV swerved off the road, flew 20 feet in the air, and hit trees on the other side of the highway in Greenville County.

The accident occurred on Interstate 85 at Staunton Bridge Road around midday, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The SUV was travelling northbound when it crashed, jumping across all lanes of traffic before colliding with trees.

Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis stated that the vehicle rolled down an embankment after the collision. The three women had been residing in Georgia, as confirmed by law enforcement officers.

Ellis mentioned that the SUV was likely speeding above the limit and left the road for unknown reasons. No other vehicles were involved, which is rare for such a high-speed accident where the car flew across multiple lanes and landed in trees.

Emergency services, including the South Carolina Highway Patrol and local fire and rescue teams, rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, the three women didn't survive, while the lone survivor sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

The vehicle's detection system alerted family members about the accident, who then informed local authorities.