Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Kanpur is one of Uttar Pradesh's eighty Lok Sabha seats. On May 13, during Phase IV of the General Elections, it will cast a vote. On June 4, the results will be announced.

Kanpur, an industrial city in Uttar Pradesh on the banks of the Ganges, was once known as "Manchester of the East" because of its booming textile industry. Kanpur Cantt, Govind Nagar, Sisamau, Arya Nagar, and Kidwai Nagar are the five assembly constituencies that make up the Kanpur parliamentary constituency. The scheduled caste population is 11.72% and the scheduled tribe population is 0.12% of the total population of the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat, as per the 2011 census. Apart from the Brahmin, Vaishya, and Muslim votes, Punjabi voters also hold considerable sway in the legislature.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Satyadev Pachauri, standing for the BJP, won the Kanpur constituency. He received 468,937 votes, to the INC's Sriprakash Jaiswal's 313,003 votes. Satyadev Pachauri was victorious by an astounding margin of 155,934 votes.

With 474,712 votes, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi of the BJP won the 2014 Kanpur Lok Sabha election. With 251,766 votes, INC's Sriprakash Jaiswal finished as the runner-up. Kanpur has 835,125 registered voters overall in 2014.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are under way, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are engaged in a tough contest