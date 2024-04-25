Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Bihar: 6 killed, many injured in massive fire at Patna hotel

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

'Baagh Ka Kareja' song from Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhaiyya Ji pitches him as mass hero, fans say 'poora UP, Bihar hila dega'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

Benefits of eating eggs for breakfast

8 biggest birds in the world

7 foods that reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Raj Arjun shares family's reaction to his 'brutal, extrordinary' role in Razakar: 'Son kept hitting me...' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

IIT JEE Main 2024: Both Aarav and Aarush aim to study mathematics at IIT.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of JEE Main on Wednesday. A total of 56 candidates have received 100 scores in Paper 1 (BE/BTech), out of which two female candidates, Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi secured 100 scores in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The remaining candidates are male. Aarav and Aarush Bhatt, two brothers from Gurugram, received scores of 100 and 99.65 percentile.

JEE Main 2024 exams were conducted in two sessions - the first session was held on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, while the second session was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. 

Aarav is one of the 56 candidates who have scored 100 percentile. He said that he only chose to appear for the January 2024 session and decided not to appear for the April session. “My focus has always been JEE Advanced and since I got 100 percentile in session 1, I decided to skip the April session. Advance is the ultimate goal that will help me achieve my dream,” he told indianexpress.com.

Aarush on the other hand had higher expectations and chose to apply to JEE Advanced rather than appearing for another attempt for 100 percentile.

As per an Indian Express report, Aarav aspires to study computing and mathematics at IIT Delhi, while Aarush hopes to get accepted into IIT Bombay's BSc in the mathematics programme.  

Talking about their preparation strategy, Aarav told Education Times, “Both of us started preparing for the JEE entrance exam as soon as we entered class XI. We started by studying for 8-10 hours every day. Apart from attending the school, we took coaching sessions from FIIT JEE four days a week. Juggling between preparation for JEE and school schedule was the biggest challenge, but we were ready to walk that extra mile.”

In class 9th, Aarav decided to sacrifice his phone privileges. On LinkedIn, his brother Aarush does, however, utilise one to maintain contact with their seniors who have relocated overseas. “I decided a few years back that I will have to give up some indulgences such as a mobile phone because I didn’t need it and it could have become a distraction from my JEE Advanced goal. Aarush has a phone and he is signed up on LinkedIn only but that is mainly to stay in contact with our seniors who have moved abroad,” he told indianexpress.com.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?

Meet actress, who worked as waitress, was confused for drug peddler, bullied over looks, now owns...

Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Celebrate Mom In Style With FlowerAura’s Mother’s Day Gifts That Express #BondBeyondWords

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement