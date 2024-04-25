Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

IIT JEE Main 2024: Both Aarav and Aarush aim to study mathematics at IIT.

IIT JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of JEE Main on Wednesday. A total of 56 candidates have received 100 scores in Paper 1 (BE/BTech), out of which two female candidates, Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi secured 100 scores in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The remaining candidates are male. Aarav and Aarush Bhatt, two brothers from Gurugram, received scores of 100 and 99.65 percentile.

JEE Main 2024 exams were conducted in two sessions - the first session was held on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, while the second session was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9.

Aarav is one of the 56 candidates who have scored 100 percentile. He said that he only chose to appear for the January 2024 session and decided not to appear for the April session. “My focus has always been JEE Advanced and since I got 100 percentile in session 1, I decided to skip the April session. Advance is the ultimate goal that will help me achieve my dream,” he told indianexpress.com.

Aarush on the other hand had higher expectations and chose to apply to JEE Advanced rather than appearing for another attempt for 100 percentile.

As per an Indian Express report, Aarav aspires to study computing and mathematics at IIT Delhi, while Aarush hopes to get accepted into IIT Bombay's BSc in the mathematics programme.

Talking about their preparation strategy, Aarav told Education Times, “Both of us started preparing for the JEE entrance exam as soon as we entered class XI. We started by studying for 8-10 hours every day. Apart from attending the school, we took coaching sessions from FIIT JEE four days a week. Juggling between preparation for JEE and school schedule was the biggest challenge, but we were ready to walk that extra mile.”

In class 9th, Aarav decided to sacrifice his phone privileges. On LinkedIn, his brother Aarush does, however, utilise one to maintain contact with their seniors who have relocated overseas. “I decided a few years back that I will have to give up some indulgences such as a mobile phone because I didn’t need it and it could have become a distraction from my JEE Advanced goal. Aarush has a phone and he is signed up on LinkedIn only but that is mainly to stay in contact with our seniors who have moved abroad,” he told indianexpress.com.