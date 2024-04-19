West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Will Sandeshkhali Help BJP Breach Mamatas Fortress

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal has captured the nation's attention. Whether it's offering a ticket to Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra from Basheerhat after the Sandeshkhali violence incident, or once again nominating Nishith Pramanik from Cooch Behar. On the other hand, from the TMC camp, businessman Haji Nurul Islam has been nominated from the Basheerhat seat, and Jagdish Chandra Bisuniya from Cooch Behar. Now, it remains to be seen who emerges victorious, and what impact this matter has on Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections.