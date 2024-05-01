Twitter
Education

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR 6, she is posted at…

Some people change their careers in between but that doesn’t signifies that they are confused instead it tells that they are confident enough to take risk.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Some people change their careers in between but that doesn’t signifies that they are confused instead it tells that they are confident enough to take risk.

We are talking about IAS officer Vishakha Yadav, who cracked the UPSC exam and secured AIR 6.

Vishakha belongs to Delhi. She started her education at Delhi Technological University (DTU), where she pursued engineering. 

After completing her engineering, Vishakha started working, but her mind was still fixated on becoming an IAS officer. Even though she was earning well at Cisco in Bangalore, her inner drive urged her to fulfill her dream. She resigned from her job and focus only on becoming an IAS.

After two FAILED attempts, Vishakha finally triumphed in 2019 by cracking the UPSC exam. Her hardwork work paid off, as she secured AIR 6 with a total of 1046 marks out of 2025. A major credit behind Vishaka’s success goes to her father, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Yadav, and mother, Sarita Yadav who motivated her to achieve her goals. 

Vishakha was allocated the AGMUT cadre to Indian Administrative Service(IAS) on the basis of UPSC 2020.

 
