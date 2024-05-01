Twitter
Parineeti Chopra says she didn't even know if Raghav Chadha was married, had children when she decided to marry him

While talking about her dreamy love story, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she didn't even know anything about Raghav Chadha when she thought of marrying him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, who recently appeared in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, in her recent interview revealed that she decided to marry Ragha Chadha within five minutes.

While talking about her dreamy love story, Parineeti revealed that she didn't even know anything about Raghav when she thought of marrying him. She had no idea who he was, even if he was married or had children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

In her interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Parineeti said, "We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was an what he did. I literally looked him up after the breakfast. I learned about all the work he’s done, and we realised, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”

She added, "I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me."

Earlier, Parineeti debunked rumours of her pregnancy. Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress' pregnancy after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. 

The rumours started doing the rounds after Parineeti was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes on multiple occasions. The actress once again wore a loose outfit during the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, which she attended with director Imtiaz Ali, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and music composer A.R. Rahman.

However, the actress put all rumours to rest as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, saying: “Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy", and added a hilarious emoji. The actress implied that she is not pregnant, and any rumours are not to be believed now that it's coming straight from the horse's mouth.

