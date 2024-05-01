Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

Australia will kick off their World Cup campaign against Oman, followed by matches against England, Namibia, and Scotland.

Cricket Australia, on Wednesday, announced a 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies from June 1-29. Mitch Marsh was named captain, while Steve Smith missed out on the squad for the first time since 2014.

Ashton Agar and Cameron Green made the cut despite not playing T20Is for nearly 18 months. Nathan Ellis, known for his skills in the death overs, joins the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood in the squad. Matthew Wade and Josh Inglis have been chosen as the two wicketkeepers.

Marsh expressed hope for success in what seems to be a competitive tournament. The Australian team is set to travel to the Caribbean in late May and will kick off their World Cup campaign against Oman, followed by matches against England, Namibia, and Scotland.

Australia’s T20 World Cup squad:

Mitchell Marsh(c), David Warner, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, and Nathan Ellis.