Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

Meet actress who had no money for food, saw failed marriage, faced death due to illness, now charges Rs 1 crore a minute

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s lenders seek Rs 96500000000 upfront cash payment for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

10 surreal images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope 

8 healthy carbs for weight loss

This Hindu king never lost to Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

This actor was considered Amitabh Bachchan's only competition during his peak but stalled his career after becoming a sanyasi

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 07:57 AM IST

article-main
The actor who was Amitabh Bachchan's only competition
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the late-1960s, the term superstar was used for the first time in the Indian film industry for Rajesh Khanna. The actor ruled the box office but his reign was short as his string of hits ended by the mid-70s. At that point, two young actors vied for that vacant superstar spot. The one who eventually won was Amitabh Bachchan. But his ‘only competition’ and the man some regarded as an even bigger actor was Vinod Khanna.

When Vinod Khanna was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor

Vinod Khanna began his Bollywood career in 1968 at the age of 22, a year before Amitabh made his debut. It was in the 1971 hit Mera Gaon Mera Desh that Khanna became successful and started to be considered the next big thing. His villain act overshadowed the hero Dharmendra, even though the latter was more established. Over the next few years, Vinod Khanna gave hits like Mere Apne, Achanak, and Imtihaan. Up until that oint, he was considered a bigger star than his contemporaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Rishi Kapoor.

When Vinod Khanna quit Bollywood to be a sanyasi

Vinod Khanna developed a spiritual bend in his 30s. In 1982, when he was 36 and at the peak of his acting career, the actor shocked one and all by announcing that he was quitting acting and moving to the US. The reason was that he wanted to be closer to his spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. Till 1986, Khanna lived at Osho’s ashram in Oregon, living as a hermit (sanyasi) away from all materialistic comforts. He returned to India in 1986 and resumed his film career. While Vinod Khanna could never recapture his stardom, even in the late-80s and early-90s, he was a bigger star than the younger lot – including the three Khans. In this period, he gave hits like Dayavan, Chandni, and Jurm.

Vinod Khanna’s later film career and death

After the 90s, Vinod Khanna moved to playing supporting roles, appearing in films like Kranti, Risk, Wanted, Dabangg, and Dilwale. In 2017, the veteran actor was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was hospitalised after suffering from severe dehydration and passed away on April 27. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthmously. His last release was in 2020, a delayed film called Guns of Banaras.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

Britney Spears settles legal dispute with estranged father Jamie Spears over conservatorship, details inside

‘Congress should apologise to the country for…’: PM Modi slams opposition over EVM doubts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement