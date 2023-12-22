Vinod Khanna refused to work opposite Amitabh Bachchan in this ensemble blockbuster, was replaced due to his...

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna are still considered one of the most popular on-screen duos in Bollywood. But here's an Amitabh Bachchan film that Vinod Khanna refused to star in.

In the '70s and '80s, Amitabh Bachchan and the late Vinod Khanna were considered among the most popular duos in Bollywood. Among their filmography, Manmohan Desai-directed Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) was their biggest blockbuster. The ensemble family drama stars Amitabh, Vinod, and Rishi Kapoor, with Neetu Singh, Praveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi in the key roles.

After Amar Akbar Anthony, Amitabh and Vinod have given blockbusters such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Hera Pheri, Parvarish, and Khoon Pasina. A project with Amitabh, Vinod was called a blockbuster, right after the announcement. However, there was a time when Vinod Khanna refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

Vinod Khanna refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan in...

Naseeb. Yes, Manmohan Desai's next film after Amar Akbar Anthony, was initially considered to be a sequel of the director's iconic ensemble entertainer. Manmohan wanted to repeat the magic of the trio. However Vinod Khanna said no to the film, and he was replaced by Shatrughan Sinha.

Why did Vinod Khanna refuse Naseeb?

As per the media reports, during the '80s, Vinod was planning to take retirement from films, followed by his break from the film industry to be with his guru Osho Rajneesh at the new Ashram in Oregon, USA.

Not only Vinod Khanna, but these actors refused Naseeb

Manmohan Desai failed to reload team Amar Akbar Anthony, as not only Vinod Khanna, but actresses Neetu Singh (Kapoor), and Praveen Babi rejected Naseeb. Reportedly, Neetu wanted to concentrate on her family, and Praveen was busy with other projects. Thus, they were replaced with Kim and Reena Roy.

About Naseeb

Released in cinemas on May 1, 1981, Naseeb was a blockbuster at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crores, the movie earned Rs 14 crores in its lifetime. Naseeb was later remade in Tamil as Sandhippu (1983) and in Telugu as Trimurtulu (1987).