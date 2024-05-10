Twitter
Bollywood

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

Once a bigger star than the Khans, this 'upcoming superstar' had a massive fall from grace, and was then accused of rape

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 06:53 AM IST

This actor was called Bollywood's upcoming superstar
The 1980s was a period of transition in Indian cinema, especially in Bollywood. Many of the old stars were fading away or hanging their boots. The younger generation was trying to capitalise on this gap and establish themselves as stars. Actors like Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, Sunny Deol, and Jackie Shroff were all at the forefront of this. In the mid-80s, another actor joined the fray and was immediately dubbed an ‘upcoming superstar’.

Bollywood’s upcoming superstar who lost it all

In 1985, Aditya Pancholi made his Bollywood debut at the age of 20 with Shahadat. However, he established himself only a few years later with roles in hits like Dayavan, Maalamaal, and Gunahon Ka Devta. Having played the lead in several films in the 80s, Pancholi was being heralded as the next superstar at this point, with many rating him higher than his other contemporaries – Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. His other rival Shah Rukh Khan Khan was yet to even make his Bollywood debut.


Aditya Pancholi in the 80s

Aditya Pancholi’s fall from grace

 

But the 90s were not very kind on Pancholi’s career, at least the first half of it. The actor worked in a number of films and saw as many as 20 flops in a few years, losing his grip at the box office. Eventually, by the mid-90s, he reinvented himself as a supporting actor, working in smaller roles or as the antagonist with other heroes, such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Yes Boss, Sanjay Dutt’s Baaghi, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Aankhen. Pancholi has since carved a niche for himself playing authority figures in films like Race 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Hero.

Aditya Pancholi’s controversial rape allegations

Aditya Pancholi has been married to actress Zarina Wahab since 1986. However, the actor has been open about having had other affairs and flings during his marriage. His most prominent relationship was in the mid-2000s with the then newcomer Kangana Ranaut. Both actors agree that they lived together for a few years during this time but disagree on what was the exact nature of the relationship. In 2019, Kangana alleged in a police complaint that Pancholi had drugged, raped, assaulted and blackmailed her for sex repeatedly over a prolonged period starting in 2003. Pancholi, on the other hand, called the accusations false and claimed that it was Kangana who had exploited him financially and emotionally. Kangana has been vocal about Pancholi in her media interviews since. Meanwhile, Pancholi is now attempting a comeback of sorts with a major role in Murder 4, which releases in 2025.

