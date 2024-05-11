Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Aurangabad is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The date of voting for the Aurangabad seat is on May 13 (Phase 4).

As the first three phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been concluded, citizens are set to cast their vote for the fourth phase. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the polls are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be declared on June 4. Notably, the parliamentary polls in Maharashtra’s 48 seats are scheduled to be contested in five phases. The elections in the state are being conducted on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM has again fielded sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the seat. Whereas, the BJP has announced the candidacy of Sushil Kumar Singh. Moreover, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Chandrakant Khaire, who had previously won the seat four consecutive times. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has given the ticket to Sandipan Bhumre to contest from the Aurangabad constituency.

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the last general elections, AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with 389042 votes, defeating Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire who secured 384550 votes.

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chandrakant Khaire emerged victorious in the constituency with 520902 votes, followed by Congress’ Patil Nitin Suresh who secured 358902 votes.

