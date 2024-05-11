Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

Meet IPS Idashisha Nongrang, who became Meghalaya's first woman DGP

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

King who never lost to the Mughals

7 side effects of sitting too much

8 animals who can walk on two legs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

HomeIndia

India

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Aurangabad is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The date of voting for the Aurangabad seat is on May 13 (Phase 4).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 11, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the first three phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been concluded, citizens are set to cast their vote for the fourth phase. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the polls are being held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be declared on June 4. Notably, the parliamentary polls in Maharashtra’s 48 seats are scheduled to be contested in five phases. The elections in the state are being conducted on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Aurangabad is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The date of voting for the Aurangabad seat is on May 13 (Phase 4).

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM has again fielded sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the seat. Whereas, the BJP has announced the candidacy of Sushil Kumar Singh. Moreover, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Chandrakant Khaire, who had previously won the seat four consecutive times. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has given the ticket to Sandipan Bhumre to contest from the Aurangabad constituency. 

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2019 results 

In the last general elections, AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with 389042 votes, defeating Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire who secured 384550 votes.

Aurangabad Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Chandrakant Khaire emerged victorious in the constituency with 520902 votes, followed by Congress’ Patil Nitin Suresh who secured 358902 votes.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

10 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India -- rank wise with fees, reviews, contact

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic: Honest customer reviews and experiences about this blue tonic

Jay Shah reveals who made the decision to exclude Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan from BCCI central contracts list

Meet man whose company gets IRDAI's nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital for Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement