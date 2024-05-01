India successfully tests 'SMART' missile system, to boost anti-submarine warfare capability of...

India on Wednesday successfully flight tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said. The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said. SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he added.

This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system, precision inertial navigation system etc. The system carries an advanced light-weight torpedo as a payload along with a parachute-based release system.

