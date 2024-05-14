Twitter
Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes, will represent India at...

Kiara Advani is all set to represent India at the Women In Cinema Gala dinner at 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Updated : May 14, 2024, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes
Actor Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival. The Kabir Singh star will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field. Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also likely to attend the film festival. Aditi Ra0 Hydari will also mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris.

Speaking to ANI, Aditi recently expressed her excitement about attending the Cannes Film Festival for the third time."I have Lioness, which is an Indo-British production. It is headlined by two girls. There is Paige
Sandhu from the UK. It's about the suffragette movement and I think a lot of people are very excited about it. So I'm so looking forward to starting that. I'm also in preparation, leaving for Cannes with L'Oreal very soon. So I'm prepping for the work to be done there for that." she said.

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. She served gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the festival. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot.

The Cannes Film Festival opens on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep will receive the honorary Palme d'Or. "I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for
the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in
equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May," Streep said in a statement about this honour, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

