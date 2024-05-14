Meet man, school dropout who at 14 worked as labourer for Rs 30, now runs Rs 17000 crore company, is India's richest...

Gupta belongs to a family of cotton dealers in Punjab. He was forced to drop out of school at just 14 years old after the 9th grade due to financial constraints.

Self-made people who bloom amid trials and tribulations have the most extraordinary success stories. One such motivational life story is of Rajinder Gupta, the Chairman of Trident Group, which is a reputed company in the textile and paper industry in India.

Thereafter, he began doing menial jobs such as making candles and cement pipes for a salary of Rs 30 a day. After grappling with adversities for numerous years, he decided to make a momentous decision in the 1980s. In 1985, he started a fertilizer factory, Abhishek Industries with an investment of Rs 6.5 crore. In 1991, he established a joint company called Katai Mill, which later became profitable.

Later, Gupta venturedinto textiles, paper, and chemical industries. He established several units of his company in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh with the name of Trident Group. Presently, they cater to global giants like JCPenney, Walmart and Luxury and Linen.

After his successful entrepreneurial stint spanning several years, 64-year-old Gupta resigned from the Board of Directors of Trident in 2022 due to personal reasons. He is currently the Chairman of Trident Limited, the flagship company of Trident Group. He also got Padma Shri in 2007. Currently, his total net wealth is worth over Rs 13800 crore. He is regarded as Punjab’s richest person and is also nicknamed Punjab’s Dhirubhai Ambani.