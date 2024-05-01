5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches underway

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

Google banned over 2200000 apps from Play Store, removed 333000 bad accounts for…

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

This superstar, who was replaced in Mughal-e-Azam, got addicted to alcohol, gambling; he died penniless at 42

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked: CBI charge sheet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

Google banned over 2200000 apps from Play Store, removed 333000 bad accounts for…

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

8 easy exercises to burn belly fat

Habits of successful people

Coke vs Pepsi: Which is the bigger brand?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

Makarand Deshpande reveals reason behind Monkey Man’s delayed India release: ‘I feel because of…’

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches underway

All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 01, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

article-main
Representational image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 have received bomb threats via email, they said.

All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of fire brigade have been rushed to the schools in Delhi and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

Noida Police said that classes have been suspended in DPS, Noida and police force has been deployed.

"Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking is being done around the school by the police force. Other necessary measures are also being taken," the Noida Police said in a brief statement.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Dr. Amyn Rajani: Pioneering orthopaedic surgery with precision and innovation

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement