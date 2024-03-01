Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani Radhika Merchants Pre-Wedding Event

‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan arrived for the pre-wedding rituals for the wedding of the year Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding at the Jamnagar Airport, Gujarat on February 28. He was spotted at the Jamnagar Airport in his usual “Dabangg” swag along with his entourage. He smiled at the paparazzi and headed towards the venue. The pre-wedding rituals of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant commenced on February 28.