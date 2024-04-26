Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Watch: Ricky Ponting refutes myth surrounding his spring bat used in 2003 World Cup final against India

CBSE Board Result 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected soon, know how to check results online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Indian vegetables that don't raise blood sugar levels

Animals that live longer than humans

10 poorest countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet actress who tried to kill herself after divorce, lost home, money after mother duped her, slept in car, now earns..

Manisha Koirala says first visit to Heeramandi set left her nervous, shaking: 'Sanjay asked me to go home' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

She holds a Bachelor of Sciences from the European Business School.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indian billionaires are running their business empires with the help of their family members. They involved their children in their companies to expand their empire. One such person who is working in her father's billion-dollar business is Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. She is the daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg City with around USD 68 billion revenue. 

Vanisha is a non-independent Director of ArcelorMittal. Her brother, Aditya Mittal, also works in the company and serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of ArcelorMittal. Vanisha has also been working for Aperam since 2011 as the Chief Strategy Officer. She holds a Bachelor of Sciences from the European Business School.

The 41-year-old is married to Amit Bhatia, a British-Indian businessman. The duo got married in 2004. Her father spent around 55 million dollars on her lavish wedding. In June 2004, she was chosen to serve on the board of directors of LNM Holdings.

Vanisha was appointed to Mittal Steel’s Board of Directors in December 2004. Back then, she worked in the Procurement department leading various initiatives including 'total cost of ownership program'.

READ | Meet man who lost over Rs 10000 crore after ban by RBI, he is India's richest...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, why is he sentenced to death? Know on what charges

Viral video: Teacher's cute way to capture happy student faces melts internet, watch

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys faces massive penalty, asked to pay over Rs 100000 for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement