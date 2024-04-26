Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

Many Indian billionaires are running their business empires with the help of their family members. They involved their children in their companies to expand their empire. One such person who is working in her father's billion-dollar business is Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. She is the daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg City with around USD 68 billion revenue.

Vanisha is a non-independent Director of ArcelorMittal. Her brother, Aditya Mittal, also works in the company and serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of ArcelorMittal. Vanisha has also been working for Aperam since 2011 as the Chief Strategy Officer. She holds a Bachelor of Sciences from the European Business School.

The 41-year-old is married to Amit Bhatia, a British-Indian businessman. The duo got married in 2004. Her father spent around 55 million dollars on her lavish wedding. In June 2004, she was chosen to serve on the board of directors of LNM Holdings.

Vanisha was appointed to Mittal Steel’s Board of Directors in December 2004. Back then, she worked in the Procurement department leading various initiatives including 'total cost of ownership program'.

