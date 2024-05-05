Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 4th try, got AIR 11, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Success comes to those who are persistent and patient, as it can take time to get results sometimes. One such motivational story is of IFS Pujya Priyadarshini.

Born and raised in a middle-class family in Delhi, she did her graduation in B.Com and then completed post-graduation in Public Administration from the University of Columbia in New York. Later, Pujya got several job offers from companies. She worked in a renowned company for two years.

However, she wasn’t happy with her job and wanted to do something that not only benefits her or her family but also the country. That is when she chose to become an IAS Pujya's initial attempt in 2013 was a failure. Later, she took a three-year gap to prepare deeply. In 2016, she cleared till the interview round but faced another failure.

Undeterred, she gave another attempt in 2017. However, she narrowly failed to crack it in 2017 which led her to consider quitting the UPSC journey.

However, she found renewed dedication with the support of her family. She finally cracked the 2018 UPSC examination by securing All India Rank 11 and became an IFS.She is currently posted as a diplomat in France.