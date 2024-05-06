Twitter
Television

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK start filming The Family Man season 3, fans say 'Srikant Tiwari is back'

Amazon Prime Video shared pictures of Manoj sitting with the Family Man makers, the update left fans extremely excited.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 06, 2024, 05:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The Family Man update
The wait is finally over. Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' franchise is returning with the third season. On Monday, the makers officially announced the third season, updating fans that they have commenced the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared pictures of Manoj sitting with the makers and wrote, "#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins drop your excitement." The update left fans extremely excited. "Yaay finally," a social media user commented. "Can't wait for the season 3," another user wrote. 

In the series created by Raj and DK, the 55-year-old actor plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. The makers have not announced the release date yet.

The Family Man: Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

