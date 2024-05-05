Twitter
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) leader HD Revanna sent to SIT custody for 3 days

The son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka MLA HD Revanna, has been placed under the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) custody for three days for allegedly kidnapping a woman.  

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 05, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

The son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka MLA HD Revanna, has been placed under the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) custody for three days for allegedly kidnapping a woman.  

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna, who was arrested by the State Investigation Team (SIT), said on Saturday that it is a political conspiracy against him and he has never seen anything like this in his political career.Revanna was brought to the Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital for medical examination after he was arrested yesterday by SIT officials in a kidnapping case.

"It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this," he said to the reporters outside the hospital."There is no blame on me in politics. A complaint was made against me on April 28. However, no evidence was found in this case. With the malicious intent of arresting me, they filed a kidnapping case against me and arrested me," Revanna added.HD Revanna is being produced by the SIT team before Judge Ravindrakumar B. Kattimani after a medical examination.Heavy security has been provided under the leadership of DCP, CK Baba at the judge's house in NGV, Koramangala area.During his production, the SIT officials are likely to ask for the custody of HD Revanna for a week to 15 days.

However, Revanna's lawyer is also likely to object to granting bail without handing him over to SIT custody for a long time.HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

Earlier, a special court for the People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of JD(S) leader HD Revanna and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case.The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
