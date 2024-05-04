Meet woman, an IIT, Harvard graduate who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 120 crore company at 30, her business is…

Self-made women have the most inspiring success stories as they solely carve their path while battling all adversities. One such inspiring story is of Ahana Gautam, founder of Open Secret, a healthy snacking option, in India.

After completing her chemical engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, she moved to US. She did her MBA from Harvard Business School from 2014-2016. Thereafter, she spent four years working with Procter and Gamble (P&G) and held various positions at General Mills. However, she later left her lucrative US job to establish her business in India. In 2019, she founded Open Secret with her mother providing the initial funding.

Ahana was driven by this idea after learning the importance of eating healthily after visiting a Whole Foods store in the US. Her company sells nutritious snacks and aims to replace junk foods that are high in artificial colours, flavours, and refined sugar.

As per reports, her startup in 2023 generated Rs 120 crore in revenue, which is proof of her amazing business acumen.

However, Ahana's entrepreneurship adventure wasn't smooth, but she overcame all with her perseverance. Today Ahana's success is an inspiration for the youth who want to do big in life.