Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson will play former UFC champion Mark Kerr in his official biopic The Smashing Machine

The first look of actor Dwayne Johnson from his upcoming film The Smashing Machine has been unveiled. In the film, Johnson is cast to play Mark Kerr, a former wrestler and mixed martial artist, who's also a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.

In the first look of The Smashing Machine, Dwayne, aka The Rock, looks unrecognizable, with prosthetics and a wig. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film also stars Dwayne's 'Jungle Cruise' screen partner Emily Blunt. Blunt is starring as Dawn Staples, Kerr's wife. The film is currently in production, as per Variety.

The Smashing Machine marks the solo feature directorial debut of Benny Safdie, who collaborated with his brother Josh on A24's indie hits such as Good Time and Uncut Gems. Benny acted alongside Blunt in Christopher Nolan's Opppenheimer.

Johnson and Safdie first connected on the project in 2019 but fell out of touch and put the film on hold due to the pandemic. Years later, Johnson and Blunt were on the phone when Blunt revealed she had just watched the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr and encouraged Johnson: "You must make this movie."

Mark Kerr in his UFC days

Johnson previously told Variety that he was partially attracted to The Smashing Machine because "Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting. I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past. I'm at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions are producing the film alongside Safdie's Out for the Count banner, Eli Bush and David Koplan.

