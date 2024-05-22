Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How a Yoga Teacher Training Helps to Balance Emotions

Kerassentials Reviews (Real Customer Reports) Analysing Ingredients, Benefits, And Side Effects Of Nail Care Formula

Balmorex Pro Review | Does it Work?

Meet actress who is from Royal family, left luxurious life to marry common man, then became a superstar, is now..

Viral video captures epic showdown between two king cobras, watch who wins

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How a Yoga Teacher Training Helps to Balance Emotions

Kerassentials Reviews (Real Customer Reports) Analysing Ingredients, Benefits, And Side Effects Of Nail Care Formula

Balmorex Pro Review | Does it Work?

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 5 foods in your daily diet to beat fatigue

7 hidden benefits of breakfast that'll make you never miss it

9 Bollywood stars who bounced back after seeing failure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star at 18, later quit films at peak of career to marry man worth Rs 1300 crore

Meet actress who is from Royal family, left luxurious life to marry common man, then became a superstar, is now..

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who is from Royal family, left luxurious life to marry common man, then became a superstar, is now..

Bhagyashree became a superstar right after her Bollywood debut when she starred in the 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. The film earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 22, 2024, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Everyone knows who Bhagyashree is, the actress who played the role of a common girl in the 1989 superhit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', but, not many people are aware that the actress is a princess in real life. Bhagyashree is from the Marathi royal family of Maharashtra's Sangli. Her grandfather, Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, was the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli. On the other hand, her father Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular Raja of Sangli.

Despite having such a royal lineage, Bhagyashree gave it all up for love and left the palace life to marry a common man named Himalaya Dasani, her childhood sweetheart. After her wedding, Bhagyashree also quit acting at the peak of her career to focus on her family life.

Bhagyashree became a superstar right after her Bollywood debut when she starred in the 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. The film earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office. Surprisingly, Bhagyashree charged more money than Salman Khan for doing this film. 

But, despite all the success, Bhagyashree left the film industry for her love for Himalaya Dasani whom she married in 1989. 

Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani met in school and soon realised that they "would not be able to live without each other".

Bhagyashree was once quoted as saying, "We never dated. It was the last day of school when he told me about his feelings for me. One day, he said I want to say something to you, then he kept practicing speaking for about a week but did not say anything on the spot."

Bhagyashree then prompted Himalaya and said that "he should say whatever is in his mind. The answer would be good". 

When Bhagyashree's family came to know about her love affair, they were against it, which led to the young couple's break up. 

Himalaya then went to the US to study and Bhagyashree signed 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. But, love conquers all and so Bhagyashree one day told her family that she loved Himalaya and couldn't live without him. 

When her family still did not agree, Bhagyashree told Himalaya, "If you love me, then take me with you. I am going to leave home." The couple then got married in a temple in the presence of Himalaya's parents, Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, and some friends.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani have been married for over 30 years now. They have two children. Her son Abhimanyu Dasani and her daughter, Avantika Dassani, are both actors. Bhagyashree now appears in supporting roles in films. She was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video'.

READ | Meet actress who was removed from many films, worked with SRK, Salman, Akshay, became superstar, her net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas chief Sinwar, US President Biden says..

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead after rescuers find 'no survivors' at helicopter crash site

Meet woman who secured high-paying job, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her record-breaking package is...

Salman Khan says his niece Alizeh Agnihotri didn't tell him she wanted to be an actress because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement