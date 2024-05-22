Meet actress who is from Royal family, left luxurious life to marry common man, then became a superstar, is now..

Everyone knows who Bhagyashree is, the actress who played the role of a common girl in the 1989 superhit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', but, not many people are aware that the actress is a princess in real life. Bhagyashree is from the Marathi royal family of Maharashtra's Sangli. Her grandfather, Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, was the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli. On the other hand, her father Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the titular Raja of Sangli.

Despite having such a royal lineage, Bhagyashree gave it all up for love and left the palace life to marry a common man named Himalaya Dasani, her childhood sweetheart. After her wedding, Bhagyashree also quit acting at the peak of her career to focus on her family life.

Bhagyashree became a superstar right after her Bollywood debut when she starred in the 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. The film earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office. Surprisingly, Bhagyashree charged more money than Salman Khan for doing this film.

But, despite all the success, Bhagyashree left the film industry for her love for Himalaya Dasani whom she married in 1989.

Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani met in school and soon realised that they "would not be able to live without each other".

Bhagyashree was once quoted as saying, "We never dated. It was the last day of school when he told me about his feelings for me. One day, he said I want to say something to you, then he kept practicing speaking for about a week but did not say anything on the spot."

Bhagyashree then prompted Himalaya and said that "he should say whatever is in his mind. The answer would be good".

When Bhagyashree's family came to know about her love affair, they were against it, which led to the young couple's break up.

Himalaya then went to the US to study and Bhagyashree signed 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. But, love conquers all and so Bhagyashree one day told her family that she loved Himalaya and couldn't live without him.

When her family still did not agree, Bhagyashree told Himalaya, "If you love me, then take me with you. I am going to leave home." The couple then got married in a temple in the presence of Himalaya's parents, Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, and some friends.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani have been married for over 30 years now. They have two children. Her son Abhimanyu Dasani and her daughter, Avantika Dassani, are both actors. Bhagyashree now appears in supporting roles in films. She was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video'.

