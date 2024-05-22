Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star at 18, later quit films at peak of career to marry man worth Rs 1300 crore

Meet an actress, who started her career at 15, worked with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, and later quit films for marriage.

Many Bollywood actresses, like Bhagyashree, Namrata Shirodhkar, and others, who attained stardom early in their careers, later quit the industry for marriage. Another such actress, who left acting after marriage, is married to a businessman worth Rs 1300 crore.

The actress we are talking about started her career from the south films, and later went on to become a star in both South and Bollywood cinema. However, after giving several hits and blockbusters, she quit the industry. She is none other than Asin Thottumkal.

Asin Thottumkal started her career in films when she was just 15 and with her second film at 18, the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi in 2003, the actress tasted her first commercial success making her a star. Her next film Ghajini was also a commercial success and with this, she established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South. She then played the lead female roles in many successful films, the most notable being the action films Sivakasi, Varalaru, Pokkiri, Vel, and Dasavathaaram.

After this, Asin went on to make her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini, which emerged to be a blockbuster. Her next film with Salman Khan, Ready, was again a blockbuster. After this, there was no stopping for the actress.

She went on to share screen with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 2 and Khiladi 786 which were commercial successes. However, despite delivering back-to-back hits, the actress decided to quit acting for marriage.

In 2016, Asin Thottumkal and businessman Rahul Sharma tied the knot in a Christian wedding which was followed by a Hindu ceremony. The actress then quit acting after marriage and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017. Rahul Sharma is the co-founder of Micromax and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1300 crore.

Despite being away from the glamour world, Asin is leading a happy, luxurious life and is the mother to a beautiful daughter, Arin. The actress often shares pictures of her daughter on social media and has 1 million followers.

