In pics: Here's how Ghajini actress Asin looks now

Former Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal, who won millions of hearts with her performance in Aamir Khan's Ghajini in 2008, has been keeping a low profile ever since she decided to quit the entertainment industry after marriage. However, people still search Asin on social media as they want to know her updates. Therefore, we decided to tell you a little more about her personal life. The actress got married to the co-founder of Micromax Rahul Sharma in 2016 and is now blessed with a daughter. (All images:Asin/Instagram)
1. Asin Thottumkal
Asin, who was born on October 26, 1895, is a former Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayam actress. From 10 nominations, the actress had won 3 Filmfare awards. Share started her career in South Indian film industry and later appeared in Bollywood films.
2. Asin's her husband Rahul Sharma
Asin's husband Rahul Sharma is the co-founder of Micromax.
3. Asin-Rahul Sharma
Asin, who is not active on social media these days, used to share her photos with Rahul. In her photos, they can be seen enjoying dinner dates and romantic vacations.
4. Asin's wedding
In 2016, Asin and Rahul Sharma got married in a Christian wedding followed by Hindu traditions.
5. Asin' daughter
Asin and Rahul together have a very cute daughter, Arin Rayn. On her third birthday, Asin penned a special note and wrote, "She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn. (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’ ‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.)"