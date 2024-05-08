Man turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, even got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, but he is now…

Kabeer Biswas is the name behind one of the popular startups in India right now. Backed by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, the company started as a WhatsApp group before it turned into a Rs 6400 crore giant. Currently going through a turbulent phase, Dunzo was founded by Kabeer Biswas in 2014. The improvised version of a WhatsApp group instantly became a talk among the investor circle and Mukesh Ambani was tempted to invest more than Rs 1600 crore. Although Kabeer Biswas isn’t the only founder of Dunzo, he was the mastermind behind the idea of starting a business from a WhatsApp group.

Initially the Dunzo used to deliver groceries, essential supplies and other commodities even before Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. The company started out as a WhatsApp group where customers used to post their orders. With continuous growth and investment, a proper Dunzo app was formed and the company expanded to more cities. Soon, the startup got interest from Mukesh Ambani and his company Reliance Retail ended up investing USD 200 million (Rs 1600 crore). The investment took the valuation of Dunzo to over USD 775 million (over Rs 6400 crore), according to The Times of India.

Kabeer Biswas teamed up with Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha to start Dunzo when he came to Bengaluru for the transition of first startup Hoppr. Kabeer’s first company Hoppr was acquired by Hike, giving him a push to pursue his entrepreneurial journey. Kabeer Biswas is a computer science engineer who explored his interest by working in a plastic factory in Silvassa before he decided to pursue MBA. After getting some business skills, he polished them at sales and customer service at Airtel.

Dunzo has delayed their employee’s salaries multiple times over the past year. It has posted a loss of Rs 1,800 crore in FY23, a 288 percent increase from the previous year. The company has also been hit by the departure of several top-level executives, including co-founders and its finance head.