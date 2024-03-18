WPL 2024 Final RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final, RCB vs DC : Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream 11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. PREDICTED PLAYING XI BETWEEN RCB VS DC IN WPL 2024 FINAL Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu/Minnu Mani