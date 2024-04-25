Twitter
Watch: Pet dog scares off alligator in viral video, internet reacts

Florida resident Natalia Rojas' pet dog, Pinto, becomes an internet sensation after bravely scaring off an alligator that wandered onto her property.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

In a heart-stopping encounter, a Florida resident, Natalia Rojas, found herself face to face with an unexpected visitor on her sprawling property: an alligator. However, this potentially dangerous situation took a swift turn when Rojas's courageous pet dog, Pinto, stepped up to defend his territory, causing the reptile to beat a hasty retreat.

Rojas captured the adrenaline-pumping moment on video and shared it across her social media platforms, where it quickly garnered millions of views, propelling Pinto to internet stardom.

The footage revealed the alligator lounging on the back porch, seemingly unperturbed by its proximity to the house, thanks to the closed glass door acting as a barrier. Inside, Rojas cautiously monitored the situation while Pinto sprang into action, barking ferociously at the intruder.

The commotion caused the alligator to reconsider its visit and hastily retreat toward a nearby pond, with Pinto in hot pursuit.

As the video circulated online, social media users voiced their concerns about the safety of both Rojas and her brave canine companion. Questions arose about the wisdom of living in such close proximity to potentially dangerous wildlife.

Responding to the flurry of comments, Rojas assured concerned followers that measures were being taken to ensure everyone's safety. She explained that plans were underway to install a fence around the property to prevent similar encounters in the future. Additionally, Rojas emphasized that Pinto is never left unattended outside.

The video also sparked admiration for Pinto's bravery, with users praising the loyal pup for his courageous defense of his home.

One user commented, "The doggo is so brave," while another saluted Pinto, saying, "Salute to you, doggo."

