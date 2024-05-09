Kerala +2 Result 2024: DHSE Kerala plus 2 HSE, VHSE result declared, direct link here

Kerala +2 Result 2024 DECLARED: The Kerala Plus Two (+2) or Class 12 results have been declared. Students can download scorecards through the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. The Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) results will also be released today. Students can download their Kerala Plus Two mark sheets by entering their register numbers.

The pass percentage of students in the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) is 71.42 percent.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2024: Direct link

Kerala DHSE HSE result 2024

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2024 Live: How to check scores

Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Go to the HSE or VHSE Plus Two result link

Log in with your register number.

Check your results

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2024: The official websites for Class 12 HSE and VHSE results are: