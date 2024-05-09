Google Pixel 7a gets massive price cut on Flipkart after Google Pixel 8a launch, available at just Rs 3249

With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Google Pixel 7a at just Rs 3,249 in Flipkart sale after Rs 33,750 off.

Google Pixel 7a has received a massive price cut in the Flipkart Sale after the launch of Google Pixel 8a in India. Google Pixel 8a has been launched in India at Rs 52,999 and after the availability of the new Pixel device, the Google Pixel 7a can be bought at just Rs 3249 in the Flipkart Sale. The ‘a’ in Google Pixel 7a can be considered as the affordable tag as the phone shares the design and specifications with its siblings but it is priced comparatively lesser. Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India but in the Flipkart sale, you can get the new smartphone at just Rs 3,249 after a Rs 33,750 discount.

Google Pixel 7a is currently priced at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7000 off. SBI credit card users can get Rs 750 off, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 35,249. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 33,000 off on Google Pixel 7a. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Google Pixel 7a at just Rs 3,249 in Flipkart sale after Rs 33,750 off.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a new 13MP sensor at the front.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is backed by a 4,410mAh battery with wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. The battery is said to last for 24 hours with mixed usage.