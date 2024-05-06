Meet India's second richest woman, who lost over Rs 800 crore in one day due to...

She lost the whopping amount a Tata-backed company's shares fell nearly 7 per cent on Monday.

Inda is a country with many billionaires who have invested in several companies. They also hold stakes in big companies like Tata Group, RIL, and others. However, they suffer losses when shares of such companies fall for various reasons. One such person who lost over Rs 800 crore is billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The 60-year-old has lost over Rs 800 crore within minutes after shares of Titan Company, part of Tata Group, fell nearly 5 per cent on Monday. Rekha held a 5.35 per cent stake in the Tata Group firm as of March 31, 2024. Titan shares tanked 7 per cent (Rs 249.90) after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The Titan share closed at Rs 3,284 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 6 with a market cap of Rs 2.91 lakh crore.

Rekha has invested in several companies, including watch and jewellery maker Titan. Jhunjhunwala's notional investment value is now at Rs 15,986 crore, down Rs 805 crore. However, Rekha is the second richest woman in India, as per the Forbes Billionaire List 2024. According to Forbes, she has a real-time net worth of Rs 67640 crore as of May 6. She inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her late husband. Rekha holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University.

