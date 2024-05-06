Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi-NCR may experience high temperature, other states likely to witness rainfall, check IMD forecast

Soul Cages receives more than a million views within a month of its release

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi powers Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi with Trishul, says Vijai Bhawah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK start filming The Family Man season 3, fans say 'Srikant Tiwari is back'

Meet India's second richest woman, who lost over Rs 800 crore in one day due to...

Soul Cages receives more than a million views within a month of its release

Diabetes: What should be normal fasting blood sugar levels as per age?

7 fruits with high protein content

Indian bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's second richest woman, who lost over Rs 800 crore in one day due to...

She lost the whopping amount a Tata-backed company's shares fell nearly 7 per cent on Monday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 06, 2024, 05:21 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Inda is a country with many billionaires who have invested in several companies. They also hold stakes in big companies like Tata Group, RIL, and others. However, they suffer losses when shares of such companies fall for various reasons. One such person who lost over Rs 800 crore is billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The 60-year-old has lost over Rs 800 crore within minutes after shares of Titan Company, part of Tata Group, fell nearly 5 per cent on Monday. Rekha held a 5.35 per cent stake in the Tata Group firm as of March 31, 2024. Titan shares tanked 7 per cent (Rs 249.90) after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The Titan share closed at Rs 3,284 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 6 with a market cap of Rs 2.91 lakh crore.

Rekha has invested in several companies, including watch and jewellery maker Titan. Jhunjhunwala's notional investment value is now at Rs 15,986 crore, down Rs 805 crore. However, Rekha is the second richest woman in India, as per the Forbes Billionaire List 2024. According to Forbes, she has a real-time net worth of Rs 67640 crore as of May 6. She inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her late husband. Rekha holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University.

READ | Meet man who failed 20 times, then built Rs 500 crore company with just Rs 10000, he is from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who worked with Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood for TV; one show made her star, she is…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi

How to balance JEE or NEET preparations with sports and extra-curriculam activities

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Nick Jonas is ‘heartbroken’, apologises to fans for cancelling Mexico concert for this reason: ‘I have lost my...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement