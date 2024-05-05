Sunidhi Chauhan denies being attacked after video of bottle thrown at her during concert goes viral: 'I don't think...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) leader HD Revanna sent to SIT custody for 3 days

Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 4th try, got AIR 11, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye playoff spot as they face struggling Mumbai Indians

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Batters with fastest fifty for RCB in IPL 

8 warning signs of heart attack

Teams to win most playoffs games in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

This actor quit studies for films, worked with Shraddha, Katrina; gave only flops, Heeramandi revived career, made him..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunidhi Chauhan denies being attacked after video of bottle thrown at her during concert goes viral: 'I don't think...'

Sunidhi Chauhan has denied being attacked after a bottle was seemingly thrown at her during her concert in Dehradun.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 05, 2024, 10:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Sunidhi Chauhan at her Dehradun concert/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunidhi Chauhan has surprised her fans and followers with her hot and sizzling avatar at her recent concerts. A video of her recent concert held in Dehradun went viral on social media in which it seemed that a fan threw a bottle at her while she was performing on the stage. The singer kept her calm and responded by saying that such things will lead to the show getting stopped and continued to perform, as seen in the clip.

Now, Sunidhi has elaborated on the incident in her most recent interview. She has denied being attacked and said that the kids were just having fun. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I had no idea that the video has gone viral. It's the first time something like this has happened with me and I don't think it was done intentionally. I was performing my second last song and the crowd was having a blast. They were hurling bottles in the air and one fell on the stage as it had water in it. When I said, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai? Show ruk jayega (What is this happening, the show will stop)', so they responded sweetly, 'No, please don't'. The kids were just having fun."

Sharing more details about the incident, the Sheila Ki Jawani singer added, "It (the bottle) hit my microphone with a lot of force. Of course, if the mic was closer to my mouth, I could have got hurt and would have perhaps responded differently. But aisa kuch hua nahin (But nothing like that happened). Having said that, I am aware of some instances from the past, when people deliberately misbehaved with the performers and threw things at them, aur woh galat hai (and that is wrong). I strictly condemn that."

Here's the viral video from Sunidhi Chauhan's concert

Sunidhi's concert, from where this incident occurred, happened at the Shri Guru Ram Rai University’s annual fest Zenith 2024 in Dehradun. The singer has also shared photos from the concert on her Instagram.

READ | This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

AI or Die? Debunking myths and embracing opportunities in the future of work

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

'Due to elections': SC says it may consider interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks ED to...

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

SRH vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal registers unwanted record, becomes first bowler in IPL history to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement