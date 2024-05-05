Sunidhi Chauhan denies being attacked after video of bottle thrown at her during concert goes viral: 'I don't think...'

Sunidhi Chauhan has denied being attacked after a bottle was seemingly thrown at her during her concert in Dehradun.

Sunidhi Chauhan has surprised her fans and followers with her hot and sizzling avatar at her recent concerts. A video of her recent concert held in Dehradun went viral on social media in which it seemed that a fan threw a bottle at her while she was performing on the stage. The singer kept her calm and responded by saying that such things will lead to the show getting stopped and continued to perform, as seen in the clip.

Now, Sunidhi has elaborated on the incident in her most recent interview. She has denied being attacked and said that the kids were just having fun. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I had no idea that the video has gone viral. It's the first time something like this has happened with me and I don't think it was done intentionally. I was performing my second last song and the crowd was having a blast. They were hurling bottles in the air and one fell on the stage as it had water in it. When I said, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai? Show ruk jayega (What is this happening, the show will stop)', so they responded sweetly, 'No, please don't'. The kids were just having fun."

Sharing more details about the incident, the Sheila Ki Jawani singer added, "It (the bottle) hit my microphone with a lot of force. Of course, if the mic was closer to my mouth, I could have got hurt and would have perhaps responded differently. But aisa kuch hua nahin (But nothing like that happened). Having said that, I am aware of some instances from the past, when people deliberately misbehaved with the performers and threw things at them, aur woh galat hai (and that is wrong). I strictly condemn that."



Here's the viral video from Sunidhi Chauhan's concert

Sunidhi's concert, from where this incident occurred, happened at the Shri Guru Ram Rai University’s annual fest Zenith 2024 in Dehradun. The singer has also shared photos from the concert on her Instagram.

READ | This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.