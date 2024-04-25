Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who lost over Rs 10000 crore after ban by RBI, he is India's richest...

Meet engineer, IPS officer's daughter who cracked UPSC to become IAS without coaching, married to an IAS, her AIR was…

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

Bowlers with most wides in IPL history

Benefits of drinking barley water

Butter vs Ghee vs Oil: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction in 2020 #MeToo case overturned by New York court

Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who lost over Rs 10000 crore after ban by RBI, he is India's richest...

Shares of his company tanked nearly 12 per cent on Thursday, April 25.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 07:32 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indian businessmen created their billion-dollar business empires. Some are even included in India's richest billionaire list. However, they also suffered major financial losses sometimes. One such person is Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak. He has lost around Rs 10,225 crore of his wealth in a day. This comes a day after RBI barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect.

The billionaire founder holds a 25.71 per cent stake in the bank. He is India's richest banker, but his wealth has now reduced to USD 12.6 billion, as per Forbes. This is around Rs 105010 crore. Meanwhile, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked nearly 12 per cent on Thursday (April 25). The company's market capitalisation eroded by Rs 39,768.36 crore to Rs 3,26,615.40 crore. It was Rs 3,66,383.76 crore on Wednesday (April 24).

The stock plummeted 10.85 per cent to settle at Rs 1,643 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it declined 10.73 per cent to Rs 1,645 per share. During the day, the stock tumbled 13 per cent to the 52-week low of Rs 1,602. The stock emerged as the biggest laggard on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

Uday Kotak started a finance firm in 1985 and then converted it into a bank in 2003. Last year in September 2023, Uday Kotak stepped down as CEO and managing director of the bank, four months ahead of his retirement. The 65-year-old is now a non-executive director on the board.

READ | Meet man with Rs 18330 crore net worth, who left homoeopathy after a Rs 50000 bet, now owns...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign

Kolkata’s Laptop Rental Strengthens Professionals at Affordable Prices

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement