हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
Top News
Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary
Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here
From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam
Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'
'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup
'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate
Latest News
WA Awards 2024
Webstory
DNA Her
DNA Verified
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3081069
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza
On March 9, 2024, at least five people were killed and 10 others were injured when aid packages fell on them in the Al Shati refugee camp in northwest Gaza.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway tomorrow, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory
Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch
Viral video: Monkey playfully interacts with king cobra, internet is shocked
Meet woman, an Indian genius, who helped NASA land rover on Mars, she is from...
Meet woman, who left medical career to become IAS officer, career to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...
Most Viewed
More
Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana t...
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil...
Happy Women's Day 2024: Female...
Surbhi Chandna shares romantic...
In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine...
Speed Reads
More
IPL 2024: KKR named this star England player as replacement for Jason Roy
Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details
Lok Sabha polls: TMC releases list of 42 candidates from West Bengal, star cricketer Yusuf Pathan to contest from...
Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway
MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning 95 helps Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets
Most Watched
More
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root Hits 31st Tes
Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals His Retirement Plans
Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Che
WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss,
Elvish Yadav Maxtern Fight: Elvish Yadav issues clarificatio
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you