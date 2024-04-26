Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 963725 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1974000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani gets help from his family members including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani along with some close associates. One of the close aides of Mukesh Ambani is also Reliance’s highest paid employee. The close associate of Mukesh Ambani that we are talking about takes a better annual salary than any member of the Ambani family. The highest paid employee of Reliance Industries is Nikhil Meswani. He is son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Nikhil Meswani and his brother earn over Rs 24 crore each.

Mukesh Ambani was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani when he entered the business world that was dominated by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rasikbhai was a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani. He was also one of the original directors of Reliance and was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.

Now, Rasikbhai Meswani's son and Mukesh Ambani’s cousin Nikhil Meswani, is the highest-paid employee at Reliance Industries. He followed a path similar to Mukesh Ambani. He started his career as a project officer. His primary focus is on the petrochemicals division, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing Reliance as a global powerhouse in the petrochemical industry. Nikhil joined Reliance in 1986 and has been serving as a Whole-time Director, with the title of Executive Director, on the company's board since July 1, 1988.

Nikhil Meswani is involved in the affairs of Reliance-owned Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, Indian Super League and other sports initiatives of the company. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani spearheads one of India’s biggest companies, he does not draw any salary. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire used to take a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum.