Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet lesser-known relative of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

10 fibre-rich foods for weight loss

10 Telugu actors with most Rs 100-crore films

Know about world's first hotel made of gold, it's rent is....

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Mukesh Ambani was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani when he entered the business world that was dominated by his father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 09:21 AM IST

article-main
Nikhil Meswani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 963725 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1974000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani gets help from his family members including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani along with some close associates. One of the close aides of Mukesh Ambani is also Reliance’s highest paid employee. The close associate of Mukesh Ambani that we are talking about takes a better annual salary than any member of the Ambani family. The highest paid employee of Reliance Industries is Nikhil Meswani. He is son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Nikhil Meswani and his brother earn over Rs 24 crore each.

Mukesh Ambani was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani when he entered the business world that was dominated by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rasikbhai was a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani. He was also one of the original directors of Reliance and was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.

Now, Rasikbhai Meswani's son and Mukesh Ambani’s cousin Nikhil Meswani, is the highest-paid employee at Reliance Industries. He followed a path similar to Mukesh Ambani. He started his career as a project officer. His primary focus is on the petrochemicals division, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing Reliance as a global powerhouse in the petrochemical industry. Nikhil joined Reliance in 1986 and has been serving as a Whole-time Director, with the title of Executive Director, on the company's board since July 1, 1988. 

Nikhil Meswani is involved in the affairs of Reliance-owned Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, Indian Super League and other sports initiatives of the company. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani spearheads one of India’s biggest companies, he does not draw any salary. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire used to take a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Woman diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily, details inside

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement