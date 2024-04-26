Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Not long ago, the power centre of Asian cinema was in Hong Kong. Superstars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan were the biggest names to emerge out of the continent worldwide. In the 21st century, that shifted in the favour of Bollywood as the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar gained global popularity. But now, it is an actor from Tamil Nadu, who rules the roost as Asia’s highest-paid star. The funny thing is that he is 72 years old.

Asia’s highest paid actor is...

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth now holds the honour of being the highest-paid actor in all of Asia. The actor will be next seen in LLokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, Rajni’s 171st film as a lead star. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has charged Rs 280 crore for the film, including profit-sharing agreement. This trumps his Rs 250-crore payday for Leo and also goes beyond the Rs 275 crore Aamir Khan had earned for Dangal way back in 2016-17. This means, that at 72, no actor in Asia is earning more than the Thalaivar.

How Rajinikanth beat younger stars like Shah Rukh, Salman, and Prabhas

For the longest time, Rajinikanth only charged an up-front fees for his films. But over the last decade, he has followed in the footsteps of his juniors from Bollywood and split his earnings between fees and profit-sharing. But his fees remains at Rs 100 crore, higher than most other stars in the country. Add to this the fact that his films are working again (Jailer did a business of over Rs 600 crore worldwide), it means that Rajni stands to earn over Rs 200 crore from each hit. Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly earned over Rs 200 crore each for Pathaan and Jawan, but not quite the dizzying heights that Rajni is touching. In contrast, Prabhas – the reigning Telugu superstar – charges a flat fees of Rs 150 crore for his films. Other stars like Salman and Akshay Kumar are seeing a low phase in their careers, which means that their profit-sharing isn’t netting them much.

