'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

Imtiaz Ali talked about the making of Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and mentioned that certain scenes were heavily improvised.

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila, which revolves around the life of the late Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

During an interview with CNN-News18, Imtiaz Ali talked about the making of Amar Singh Chamkila and mentioned that certain scenes such as the one where groups of women discuss the controversial lyrics of Chamkila, and another scene involving an old lady, were heavily improvised.

Imtiaz Ali said he didn't expect how the talk between the old women would go or how long it would be. At first, the plan was just for Amarjot and Chamkila to walk past these women as they were leaving a house. However, the improvised scenes made the story more interesting and natural. He said, "After a while, I stopped speaking, and they just took off, and a lot of what you see in the film before the ‘Naram Kalja’ song has come from this improvisation of these old ladies."

He added, ", "When that shot finally cut, by that time all kinds of things had been said by these old women, Diljit’s face was red. He turned and said, ‘Baap re baap, inn logon ne kaise baatein boldi.’ They say very, very vulgar songs during festivities. You must have heard these traditional songs being sung in many, many cultures of our country, in small villages during marriages. They’re very vulgar songs. So, I feel, in some way, what had happened also is that to objectify men happens in these songs.”

While speaking to Mid-day, earlier, Imtiaz stated, "I never thought I would make a biopic. However, in Chamkila’s story, there were so many things I felt I should address since they’ve been hidden from the audience. However, when depicting someone’s life, you should have the liberty — not to change the facts, but to represent all aspects of them. If you don’t show the mistakes they made, then what’s the point of glorifying them? I do not like those biopics that endlessly glorify the person they are based on. That becomes very boring."

