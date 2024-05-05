Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'They unilaterally took some measures': EAM Jaishankar on new Nepal 100 rupee currency

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

‘Canada a rule-of-law country’: PM Trudeau after 3 Indian arrested over Hardeep Nijjar's murder

Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'They unilaterally took some measures': EAM Jaishankar on new Nepal 100 rupee currency

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

10 breathtaking images of cosmic spectacles shared by NASA

Why eggs are essential for summer diets?

Stunning images of space captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

Imtiaz Ali talked about the making of Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and mentioned that certain scenes were heavily improvised.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 09:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Diljeet Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila, which revolves around the life of the late Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

During an interview with CNN-News18, Imtiaz Ali talked about the making of Amar Singh Chamkila and mentioned that certain scenes such as the one where groups of women discuss the controversial lyrics of Chamkila, and another scene involving an old lady, were heavily improvised.

Imtiaz Ali said he didn't expect how the talk between the old women would go or how long it would be. At first, the plan was just for Amarjot and Chamkila to walk past these women as they were leaving a house. However, the improvised scenes made the story more interesting and natural. He said, "After a while, I stopped speaking, and they just took off, and a lot of what you see in the film before the ‘Naram Kalja’ song has come from this improvisation of these old ladies."

He added, ", "When that shot finally cut, by that time all kinds of things had been said by these old women, Diljit’s face was red. He turned and said, ‘Baap re baap, inn logon ne kaise baatein boldi.’ They say very, very vulgar songs during festivities. You must have heard these traditional songs being sung in many, many cultures of our country, in small villages during marriages. They’re very vulgar songs. So, I feel, in some way, what had happened also is that to objectify men happens in these songs.”

While speaking to Mid-day, earlier, Imtiaz stated, "I never thought I would make a biopic. However, in Chamkila’s story, there were so many things I felt I should address since they’ve been hidden from the audience. However, when depicting someone’s life, you should have the liberty — not to change the facts, but to represent all aspects of them. If you don’t show the mistakes they made, then what’s the point of glorifying them? I do not like those biopics that endlessly glorify the person they are based on. That becomes very boring." 

He further stated, “I never thought I would make a biopic. However, in Chamkila’s story, there were so many things I felt I should address since they’ve been hidden from the audience. However, when depicting someone’s life, you should have the liberty — not to change the the facts, but to represent all aspects of them. If you don’t show the mistakes they made, then what’s the point of glorifying them? I do not like those biopics that endlessly glorify the person they are based on. That becomes very boring." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Naveen Koka's Approach to Cloud Architecture: Dissecting Kubernetes and Athena

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

Strategic Values in Action: Prioritizing Knowledge, Quality, and Trust for Success in Demanding Work Environments

This mysterious mobile phone number was suspended after three users...

Heeramandi: 100 workers toiled for 10 months to create Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Lahore of early 1900s

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement