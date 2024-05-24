Twitter
Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, started India's...

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 24, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

There is a perception that people who have family businesses have everything laid on a platter and have no struggles, but this is not the actual case.

One woman who proves that even family businesses require unwavering efforts is  Nadia Chauhan.

The company Parle Agro was founded in 1985, the company began the same year Nadia was born. According to Forbes, Nadia was trained from childhood by her father at company's Mumbai headquarters.

Then she joined her father Prakash Chauhan's company, Parle Agro, in 2003, at 17 after she graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics.

That time the company's turnover was just Rs 300 crore. While in 2017, the company raised its revenue to Rs 4200 crore. The earnings in 2022-2023 were around Rs 8000 crore, according to BT. Nadia was solely responsible for this massive transformation.

After joining, Nadia noticed that the company's 95 per cent of profit came from a single item-- Frooti. 

Thus, she made a plan to shift focus onto other items. In 2005, she launched Appy Fizz, which became famous. She also helped the company launch other products including India's first packaged Nimboo Pani.

She also established several new manufacturing units. In 2015, Nadia relaunched Frooti, which worked tremendously for the company. Thereafter, Frooti's contribution to the business became 48 per cent. The company's packaged drinking water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. She now aspires to make the company a Rs 20000 crore brand by 2030.

Currently, Nadia, 37, is the chief marketing officer and joint managing director of Parle Agro, and oversees strategy, sales, marketing and R&D. While her elder sister, Schauna Chauhan, is the CEO of the company.

The Parle Group was founded in 1929 by Mohanlal Chauhan, the great-grandfather of Nadia Chauhan. 

 

