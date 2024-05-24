Google Search AI overview: Here's how to dodge it and search what you want on Internet

Google Search is undergoing a significant AI-driven transformation aimed at improving user accessibility. However, the changes haven't been universally welcomed. Many users find the search page cluttered with more sponsored ads, and the new "AI Overviews" feature, designed to provide quick answers directly in search results, has been criticised for being inaccurate.

Despite the backlash, Google has made it clear that this feature cannot be turned off. However, there are ways to restore the traditional Google Search experience without resorting to third-party tools.

The AI Overviews and other AI-driven features were intended to enhance the search experience, but many users prefer the simplicity of the traditional text-based search results.

In response to user feedback, Google has rolled out a "Web" filter globally, although its placement varies between mobile and desktop devices. On mobile, the "Web" filter is easily accessible, while on desktops, it may be found under the "More" options.

How to use the Web Filter?

-Begin the Google Search the usual way.

-At the top of the search results page, find the "Web" filter to view only text-based links without additional AI content.

-If the "Web" filter isn’t immediately visible, look under the "More" options menu.

A quick shortcut

Another method to bypass the AI Overviews involves adding "&udm=14" to the end of your Google search URL.

These methods help users maintain a more traditional and less cluttered search experience.