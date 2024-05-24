Jay Shah denies approaching Ponting, Langer for Team India coach job, says 'neither I nor BCCI...'

Jay Shah clarified that no one from the BCCI had approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer.

The day following Justin Langer's disclosure that he declined an offer to coach the Indian men's cricket team from individuals within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), BCCI secretary Jay Shah clarified that no one from the BCCI had approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer.

In addition to Langer, who is presently employed with the Lucknow Super Giants, Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting, currently coaching the Delhi Capitals team, also disclosed that he had engaged in discussions regarding a potential role with the Indian cricket team, but ultimately declined the opportunity.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level.”

“When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward,” he added.

During an interview on BBC's Stumped podcast, Langer revealed that a conversation with LSG captain KL Rahul was the reason he turned down the offer to coach the Indian team.

“I was talking to KL Rahul [the captain at Lucknow Super Giants, where Langer is the head coach] and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, [that’s] coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess,” Langer shared.

Meanwhile, Ponting informed the ICC that he declined the offer from India as it did not align with his current lifestyle.

“A national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I’d like to do it, it just doesn’t fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing,” Ponting had said.

