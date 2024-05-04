LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up to face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

Both teams have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament, currently holding the second (KKR) and third (LSG) positions in the points table. Notably, in their recent matches, both teams secured victories against the Mumbai Indians (MI) with ease. Shreyas Iyer and his team clinched their seventh win of the series by 24 runs, while KL Rahul and his squad secured their sixth win by four wickets.

This upcoming match holds significant importance for both teams as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs. In their previous encounter last month, KKR emerged victorious by eight wickets at their home ground, Eden Gardens. The stage is now set for another thrilling showdown between two of the strongest teams of the season.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 54th Match

Date & Time: May 05, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Vice captain), Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt

Batters: Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (Captain), Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG vs KKR My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Starc, Naveen ul Haq, Vaibhav Arora

