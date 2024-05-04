IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

Having won only three out of eleven matches so far, their chances of finishing in the top three have diminished

In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Hardik Pandya find themselves in ninth place with six points and a net run rate of -0.356. Having won only three out of eleven matches so far, their chances of finishing in the top three have diminished. However, there is still a possibility for them to qualify for the playoffs.

In their recent match at the Wankhede Stadium, MI suffered a 24-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With six points from eleven matches, MI must win their upcoming games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR, and Lucknow Super Giants to secure a total of twelve points from fourteen matches. This would give them a chance to qualify for the playoffs, provided that results from other teams work in their favor.

Unfortunately, MI cannot surpass the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and KKR in the standings, as both teams have already accumulated 16 and 14 points respectively after playing ten matches. The road to the playoffs remains challenging for MI, but with determination and strategic gameplay, they still have a chance to turn their season around.

The Mumbai-based franchise currently sits below Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the standings, as they have already accumulated 12 points. This means that they can only secure a fourth-place finish if LSG suffer defeats in their remaining four matches against KKR, SRH, Delhi Capitals (DC), and MI.

In addition, Hardik Pandya's team will be closely monitoring the performances of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), DC, Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They are hoping that these teams do not surpass the 12-point mark and maintain a lower net run rate in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming match on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

