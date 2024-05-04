Twitter
Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar at night

Everyday Indian spices that help improve digestion

Birthplaces of Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

This superstar was discovered by Zeenat Aman, became star at 15, was cheated in love, died tragically at 35 due to..

Cricket

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

Having won only three out of eleven matches so far, their chances of finishing in the top three have diminished

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:18 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Hardik Pandya find themselves in ninth place with six points and a net run rate of -0.356. Having won only three out of eleven matches so far, their chances of finishing in the top three have diminished. However, there is still a possibility for them to qualify for the playoffs.

In their recent match at the Wankhede Stadium, MI suffered a 24-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With six points from eleven matches, MI must win their upcoming games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR, and Lucknow Super Giants to secure a total of twelve points from fourteen matches. This would give them a chance to qualify for the playoffs, provided that results from other teams work in their favor.

Unfortunately, MI cannot surpass the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and KKR in the standings, as both teams have already accumulated 16 and 14 points respectively after playing ten matches. The road to the playoffs remains challenging for MI, but with determination and strategic gameplay, they still have a chance to turn their season around.

The Mumbai-based franchise currently sits below Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the standings, as they have already accumulated 12 points. This means that they can only secure a fourth-place finish if LSG suffer defeats in their remaining four matches against KKR, SRH, Delhi Capitals (DC), and MI.

In addition, Hardik Pandya's team will be closely monitoring the performances of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), DC, Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They are hoping that these teams do not surpass the 12-point mark and maintain a lower net run rate in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming match on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also read| IPL 2024: Why Rohit Sharma played as Impact sub during MI vs KKR clash? Piyush Chawla reveals reason

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
