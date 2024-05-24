Meet actress who earned more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; her controversy disrupted Lok Sabha, quit films at peak to..

This actress was a bigger star than her male heroes, including even the Khans. One of her controversies even disrupted the Parliament

The sorry state of affairs of film marketing often dictates that male actors not only get more screentime in films butwalk away with the lion’s share of remuneration as well. Most top male stars in India out-earn their female counterparts by 8-10 times. For younger actresses, the difference is even more. But not long ago, there was an actress who earned more per film than her male co-stars, even those who were considered superstars.

The actress who earned more than the Khans

Madhuri Dixit is often regarded as the only female superstar of the 90s, a mantle she took from Sridevi after the latter quit acting in 1997. Madhuri began her career in the mid-80s but only found success and fame as the decade turned. By the early-90s, with hits like Dil, Saajan, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, she was the reigning Queen of Bollywood. During this time, Madhuri is said to have charged as much as Rs 1.50 crore per film, a sum that even her most popular heroes – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan – did not charge. This was, perhaps, the only time that an actress commanded more money than the biggest stars of the time.

When Madhuri Dixit shocked India with her ‘provocative’ dance numbers

Madhuri Dixit was an accomplished actress, but an even better dancer. She had shown her mettle in her first few films, but it was in the early 90s that she found her groove. Two songs, in particular, became sensations across India, and were so controversial that even the Parliament found time to discuss them. ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ from the 1993 film Khalnayak saw protests from nearly three dozen political parties, with even a session of the Lok Sabha getting disrupted over it.

When Madhuri Dixit quit films at her peak

In 2001, Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Sriram Nene, a US-based doctor, and decided to move to the States after marriage. Her last released film after her marriage was Devdas, following which the superstar shifted base to US. This was Madhuri’s first hiatus as she made her first comeback in 2007 with Aaja Nachle. She then went on another break to return in 2014 with Dedh Ishqiya. Since then, she has worked sporadically in films like Gulaab Gang, Total Dhamaal, and Kalank. In 2022, she made her OTT debut with The Fame Game.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.