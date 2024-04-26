This song created a stir after release, was banned by Doordarshan, All India Radio, still sold 1 crore cassettes in..

In the 90s, 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' was on the top of the list of most sold and listened-to songs. There was a lot of uproar regarding this song as well. It was banned from being played on Doordarshan and All India Radio.

'Khalnayak', the second highest-grossing film of the year 1993, is still popular among audiences. This film not only brought Sanjay Dutt's career back on track and made him a superstar, but one song in the film became so popular that it is difficult to match it even today. The song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' from the film 'Khalnayak', released on August 6, 1993, also created a stir. As soon as this song was released, more than 32 parties and organisations opened a front against it. But despite a lot of controversy, more than 1 crore cassettes of this song were sold in just one week. This song was also banned from Doordarshan and All India Radio. It was termed as obscene. Even after this, the chimes of this song kept resonating in the entire country. People loved the song in the film so much that even after 32 years, the popularity of this song has not decreased even a bit.

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' was filmed on Madhuri Dixit who played the lead role in the film opposite Sanjay Dutt. The song was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. When this song was released, it created a stir in India.

More than 1 crore cassettes of this song were sold in just 1 week. This song was also one of the reasons why 'Khalnayak' proved to be a super hit at the box office. This song was also responsible for making Madhuri Dixit a superstar overnight.

Despite this, there was not even an iota of difference in its fame. People listened to this song a lot and even today audiences go crazy when they hear it. It's also included in the list of most superhit songs of Bollywood.

This is the reason why this song was also remade recently. The remake of this song featured in the recently released film 'The Crew'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon were seen in this film which performed well at the box office.

'The Crew' released a remade version of 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' which also garnered immense popularity. Even after 32 years, this song continues to rule audiences' hearts. Even today, Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta continue to make a lot of headlines for this song. In 1993, this song also made debutant Madhuri Dixit an overnight star in India.

