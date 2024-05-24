Meet man, an Indian who was once among world's richest, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth was..

Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, the 24th ruler of the former princely state of Mysore, was ranked as the second wealthiest Indian in the 1930s global rich list. Adjusted inflation, His net worth was around $400 million (equivalent to $7 billion today), approximately Rs 57,901 crore.

Born on June 4, 1884, in Mysore Palace to Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X and Maharani Vani Vilas Sannidhana, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV received a comprehensive education. He studied Western subjects, Kannada, Sanskrit, Indian and Western classical music and horse riding, guided by P. Raghavendra Rao and Sir Stuart Fraser.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV ascended the throne when he was 11 years old and was declared king of Mysore. His reign, spanning from 1902 to 1940, is often referred to as the "golden age" of Mysore, marked by significant advancements in administration, education, and social development.

He introduced several progressive policies, including the criminalisation of untouchability and the prohibition of child marriages for girls under eight. He established scholarships for widowed girls and women, allocated Rs 60 lakhs annually for physically disabled children, and founded the Mysore Social Progress Association in 1915 to uplift weaker sections of society.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was a pioneer in industrial development, spearheading hydroelectric power production in Asia, with Mysore becoming the first Indian state to achieve this feat in 1905. His commitment to education was reflected in the increased state education budget, resulting in 8,000 schools with 515,000 students in Mysore.

His cultural and artistic patronage earned him the title of 'Rajarshi' from Mahatma Gandhi. Besides his substantial contributions to the state, he enjoyed music and composing poems in Kannada.

Although detailed records of his extensive assets are limited, Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's legacy remains that of one of the wealthiest individuals of his era, with a net worth of Rs 57,901 crore at the time of his death in 1940. However, compared to modern Indian billionaires like Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani, his wealth was considerably less in today's terms.