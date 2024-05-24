EPFO news: Check EPF balance through SMS, UMANG app; check step-by-step guide

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

Israeli PM Netanyahu set to address joint session of US Congress amid rising tensions over Gaza conflict

Meet Azim Premji’s son, took Rs 14000000 pay cut, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

8 images of Black Hole shared by NASA

Diabetes tips: 10 tips to manage blood sugar amid heatwave

7 dry fruits to lower uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

EPFO news: Check EPF balance through SMS, UMANG app; check step-by-step guide

One can use the UMANG app to get to know the EPF balance. All one needs to initiate the process is your Universal Account Number (UAN).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

EPFO news: Check EPF balance through SMS, UMANG app; check step-by-step guide
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization helps you save for your retirement. It is under the administrative control of the Indian government's Labour and Employment Department. Subscribers need to understand their PF balance to make informed retirement plans. With the UMANG app, users may now quickly check their PF balance at home. 

The union ministry is continuously enhancing its services for EPFO users to make them more convenient to utilise. Since everything is now digital, a subscriber-only needs to register once to use their login credentials to access all services.

EPF members must activate their UANs and register their cell numbers to access the app and check their EPF information. 

To use the app and view their EPF details, EPF members need to register their cell numbers and activate their UANs. 

Here’s how you can check EPF balance through UMANG App:

  • Install the Umang app from App Store/Play Store
  • Register from your mobile number
  • Select "All Services" from the list at the bottom.
  • Choose "EPFO" from the list of results.
  • For more information on your EPF balance, click "View Passbook."
  • After entering your UAN, click Get OTP.
  • After entering the OTP, select "Login." Follow the steps further that appear on your mobile
  • After that, your passbook and EPF balance will be shown on the screen.

Checking EPF Balance Via SMS

  • Type 'EPFOHO followed by your UAN number and the first three letters of your language preference'. For instance, you need to type ENG for English.
  • Send the message to 7738299899.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left high-paying job in Google, then built Rs 2081 crore company, his business is...

Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL, RCB star gets emotional guard of honour from teammates - Watch

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration starts today, know eligibility, steps to apply

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

Understanding Legal Entity Identifiers: The Advantages and Benefits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement