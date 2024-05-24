EPFO news: Check EPF balance through SMS, UMANG app; check step-by-step guide

Personal Finance
One can use the UMANG app to get to know the EPF balance. All one needs to initiate the process is your Universal Account Number (UAN).
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization helps you save for your retirement. It is under the administrative control of the Indian government's Labour and Employment Department. Subscribers need to understand their PF balance to make informed retirement plans. With the UMANG app, users may now quickly check their PF balance at home.
The union ministry is continuously enhancing its services for EPFO users to make them more convenient to utilise. Since everything is now digital, a subscriber-only needs to register once to use their login credentials to access all services.
EPF members must activate their UANs and register their cell numbers to access the app and check their EPF information.
Here’s how you can check EPF balance through UMANG App:
Checking EPF Balance Via SMS