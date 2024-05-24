EPFO news: Check EPF balance through SMS, UMANG app; check step-by-step guide

One can use the UMANG app to get to know the EPF balance. All one needs to initiate the process is your Universal Account Number (UAN).

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization helps you save for your retirement. It is under the administrative control of the Indian government's Labour and Employment Department. Subscribers need to understand their PF balance to make informed retirement plans. With the UMANG app, users may now quickly check their PF balance at home.

The union ministry is continuously enhancing its services for EPFO users to make them more convenient to utilise. Since everything is now digital, a subscriber-only needs to register once to use their login credentials to access all services.

EPF members must activate their UANs and register their cell numbers to access the app and check their EPF information.

To use the app and view their EPF details, EPF members need to register their cell numbers and activate their UANs.

Here’s how you can check EPF balance through UMANG App:

Install the Umang app from App Store/Play Store

Register from your mobile number

Select "All Services" from the list at the bottom.

Choose "EPFO" from the list of results.

For more information on your EPF balance, click "View Passbook."

After entering your UAN, click Get OTP.

After entering the OTP, select "Login." Follow the steps further that appear on your mobile

After that, your passbook and EPF balance will be shown on the screen.

Checking EPF Balance Via SMS