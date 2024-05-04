IPL 2024: Why Rohit Sharma played as Impact sub during MI vs KKR clash? Piyush Chawla reveals reason

MI is still in ninth place in IPL points table, a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday will push it to the bottom of the table.

India's captain and Mumbai Indians' opener, Rohit Sharma, was not named in the playing XI against KKR on May 3. He sat on the bench as an Impact Sub, a decision not explained by Hardik Pandya during the toss. MI spinner Piyush Chawla later revealed that Rohit had a slight back stiffness, so he was rested from fielding as a precaution.

'He just had a mild back stiffness so it was just a precautionary thing,' Chawla told the media after the match.

Rohit only scored 11 runs in 12 balls in the second innings during their 24-run loss against KKR. Mumbai's defeat, their eighth in 11 matches, almost rules them out of the IPL this year. Chawla also mentioned that they now play for pride and reputation, even though they might not qualify.

'For the pride and the reputation, because sometimes when you enter on the field, you don't think whether you are going to qualify or you are not going to qualify,' he said.

'You have to play for your name and that's what we are playing for,' he added.

Rohit's injury raises concerns for India as they approach the T20 World Cup. It's likely that the Indian team won't travel together due to IPL commitments, impacting their preparations for the tournament.