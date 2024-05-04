IPL 2024: Why Rohit Sharma played as Impact sub during MI vs KKR clash? Piyush Chawla reveals reason

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: How Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians can still qualify for playoffs?

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar at night

Everyday Indian spices that help improve digestion

Birthplaces of Mughal kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

This superstar was discovered by Zeenat Aman, became star at 15, was cheated in love, died tragically at 35 due to..

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Why Rohit Sharma played as Impact sub during MI vs KKR clash? Piyush Chawla reveals reason

MI is still in ninth place in IPL points table, a win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday will push it to the bottom of the table.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 04, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's captain and Mumbai Indians' opener, Rohit Sharma, was not named in the playing XI against KKR on May 3. He sat on the bench as an Impact Sub, a decision not explained by Hardik Pandya during the toss. MI spinner Piyush Chawla later revealed that Rohit had a slight back stiffness, so he was rested from fielding as a precaution.

'He just had a mild back stiffness so it was just a precautionary thing,' Chawla told the media after the match.

Rohit only scored 11 runs in 12 balls in the second innings during their 24-run loss against KKR. Mumbai's defeat, their eighth in 11 matches, almost rules them out of the IPL this year. Chawla also mentioned that they now play for pride and reputation, even though they might not qualify. 

'For the pride and the reputation, because sometimes when you enter on the field, you don't think whether you are going to qualify or you are not going to qualify,' he said.

'You have to play for your name and that's what we are playing for,' he added.

Rohit's injury raises concerns for India as they approach the T20 World Cup. It's likely that the Indian team won't travel together due to IPL commitments, impacting their preparations for the tournament.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartfelt gesture for CSK's 103-yr-old superfan wins internet, video goes viral

Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements reports record profit, got Rs 47380000000 for…

Why several countries are pushing for de-dollarization

Ragini Khanna reacts to viral video claiming she converted to Christianity: 'I have no issues if...'

Viral video: Man's 'peek-a-boo' moment with tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement