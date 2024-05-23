Twitter
Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL, RCB star gets emotional guard of honour from teammates - Watch

Karthik concludes his impressive IPL career with a total of 4,842 runs in 257 matches, including an impressive 22 half-centuries.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Courtesy: X @Screengrab
Dinesh Karthik, a stalwart of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), bid farewell to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with a defeat in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Karthik, who had previously indicated that this IPL season would be his last, was honored by his teammates with a guard of honor following the conclusion of the match in Ahmedabad. 

Although Karthik did not address the topic himself, the league's broadcaster confirmed his retirement through a social media post after the Eliminator contest. With a debut in the T20 league 16 years ago, Karthik is recognized as one of the premier finishers in this format of the sport.

Jio Cinema, the digital broadcaster for IPL, took to social media to pay tribute to the RCB wicket-keeper batsman who has one title to his name in the league.

Karthik removed his gloves and graciously acknowledged the fans as the RCB players made their way around the stadium, expressing gratitude for the support of the spectators.

A heartwarming moment for RCB fans ensued as Virat Kohli embraced Karthik, who appeared to be visibly moved by the gesture.

As Karthik made his way back to the dressing room, he was honored with a guard of honor by his fellow RCB players.

Karthik concludes his impressive IPL career with a total of 4,842 runs in 257 matches, including an impressive 22 half-centuries. Over the span of 17 years, Karthik showcased his talent for six different franchises in the lucrative league.

His journey began in the inaugural season of 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils, now known as the Delhi Capitals. He later moved to Punjab in 2011 before representing the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

