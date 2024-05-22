Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals knock RCB out of IPL 2024; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Chennai.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:35 PM IST

Courtesy: X@rajasthanroyals
The Rajasthan Royals secured a thrilling victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, thanks to impressive performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag. Jaiswal scored 45 runs, while Parag contributed 36 runs to help Rajasthan chase down a target of 173 runs. The match took a dramatic turn when Rovman Powell's late heroics, including a crucial six, sealed the win for Rajasthan.

Next, Rajasthan will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Chennai. The winner of this match will advance to the final to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

In the Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 172/8, thanks to valuable contributions from Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Mahipal Lamror. R Ashwin was the standout bowler for Rajasthan Royals, taking two wickets while conceding just 19 runs.

