Meet man, who left high-paying job in Google, then built Rs 2081 crore company, his business is...

Rahul worked at Google for several years before starting Moglix as an entrepreneur.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 22, 2024, 06:35 PM IST

Rahul Garg founded the B2B e-commerce platform Moglix as his first entrepreneurial endeavour to streamline businesses' procurement supply chains.

Originally from Faridabad, Haryana, Rahul came from a family deeply involved in academia and business. His mother was a stay-at-home mom, and his father, SK Garg, was an executive director at C&S Electric. Rahul excelled academically at Apeejay School in Faridabad. He also enthusiastically played sports while attending Carmel Convent, where he captained the badminton and basketball teams.

He received the Scholar of Excellence award for placing first in his batch at ISB, Hyderabad, after completing his engineering degree in electronics at IIT Kanpur. He also holds an MBA from the same institution. In addition, as a member of Harvard Business School's Cohort 62, he is pursuing the Owner/President Management Programme.

Rahul worked at Google for several years before starting Moglix as an entrepreneur. He was Head of AdX for India, SEA, and Korea, in addition to holding strategic positions in the APAC region, such as Head of Sales Strategy and Operations for Mobile, Media & Platforms, and Search Solutions.

Rahul founded Moglix to revolutionise the traditional supply chain. Moglix provides businesses with a complete solution for sourcing and managing industrial goods. Even though Moglix faced difficulties breaking into the local market and upending the traditional supply chain, it managed to get its first order for safety shoes from Chennai. Significant turning points in the company's history were reached on January 25, 2022, when Moglix raised $250 million in a Series F funding round.

Among the many honours Rahul has received for his entrepreneurial journey are a listing in Fortune 40 Under 40 and the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award, which he received at the Young Entrepreneur Summit & Awards in 2018. He received the Entrepreneur of the Year from the Entrepreneur India Congress & Awards in 2019. Rahul Garg is currently the co-chairman of the CII Unicorn Forum and the head of the CII Delhi Startup Committee.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
